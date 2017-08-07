Officials investigating fatal accident in Jackson County

By Published:
(AP)

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality accident early Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the accident shortly before 6:00 a.m. located half a mile north of K-16 on M. Road, about 3 miles west of Holton.

Jackson County Tim Morse said the vehicle appeared to have been traveling northbound when it crossed onto the west side of the roadway, rolling and landing back on its wheels. When deputies arrived, they found the only occupant and driver deceased.

Identities will be released after family has been notified.

The cause of the accident still remains under investigation.

Stay with KSNT News for this developing story.

