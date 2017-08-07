Rumble strips coming to parts of Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you live in Chase, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee, Douglas, Johnson, Leavenworth or Brown counties, you’ll see some improvements coming soon.

Drivers who take US 75, US 73, US 50, I-70, I-35 or K-10 will see rumble strips on the side of the road. Rumble strips are small strips on the road that change the noise your tires make on the surface. The Kansas Department of Transportation says this installation ensures the safety of drivers before getting into a crash.

“The rumble strip installation should not seriously impact traffic flow, but flaggers will be in the construction zones to guide traffic through,” Public Affairs worker for Kansas Department of Transportation, Nicole Randall said. “We don’t see a serious traffic impact.”

Drivers will see workers Monday through Friday. The project is expected to wrap up in early October.