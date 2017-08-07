Rumble strips coming to parts of Northeast Kansas

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you live in Chase, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee, Douglas, Johnson, Leavenworth or Brown counties, you’ll see some improvements coming soon.

Drivers who take US 75, US 73, US 50, I-70, I-35 or K-10 will see rumble strips on the side of the road. Rumble strips are small strips on the road that change the noise your tires make on the surface. The Kansas Department of Transportation says this installation ensures the safety of drivers before getting into a crash.

“The rumble strip installation should not seriously impact traffic flow, but flaggers will be in the construction zones to guide traffic through,” Public Affairs worker for Kansas Department of Transportation, Nicole Randall said. “We don’t see a serious traffic impact.”

Drivers will see workers Monday through Friday. The project is expected to wrap up in early October.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s