Senator Jerry Moran visits Topeka for recognition of 2 airport grants

FORBES FIELD, Kan. (KSNT) — Both, the Topeka Regional Airport and Billard Airport received federal grants for major runway improvements. Billard Airport received more than a million dollars to fix the pavement on its rarely used runaway. The Topeka Regional Airport received more than $8 million for the completion of this more 12 thousand foot-long runway.

“What we found through our engineer is that the pavement had weakened in several areas,” President for the Metropolitan Topeka Aviation Authority, Eric Johnson said. “Water had penetrated some of the areas and it was just time for a replacement.”

Phase one ends Fall 2017. Phase 2, for the second half of the runway, will begin in February 2018, with the final project ending October 2018. The runway is expected to last about 20 years and ensures the airport will remain open.

“Should there be a round of base closures in the future, the more investment we can create here, the better we’ll be in any kind of discussion,” Senator Jerry Moran said.

Moran said the project will help others around Kansas, like soldiers in Fort Riley to deploy them around the world. He also plans to bring flight simulators to the area.

“That will give this airport at Forbes, the opportunity to help train around the country here in Topeka,” Moran said.

Flight simulators are expected to come in the future to enhance what the airport already has.