St. Marys twin brothers give back to their school

ST. MARY’S, Kan. (KSNT)- Two northeast Kansas high school students have been hard at work this summer.

Sam and Miles Moore will be sophomores at St. Mary’s High School, soon.

They are working to become Eagle Scouts by helping their school.

Sam created the Bear Den, a new outside eating area and Miles repainted and re-imaged the press box there.

The twins are also football players at St. Marys. Since June, they have been going to weights class early in the morning and working on their projects every day.

They just completed their projects on Sunday.