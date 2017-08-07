Still not feeling like August

By Published:

What we’re tracking:

  • Passing clouds tonight
  • Storm chances midweek
  • Below average temperatures this week

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around tonight, but some breaks are expected periodically through Tuesday. Lows in the lower 60s overnight with highs back near 80 on Tuesday afternoon.

Another system will push through Kansas with a scattering of showers and storms on Wednesday, holding highs to the upper 70s once again. However, we’ll warm up into the 80s on Thursday and Friday before an even better chance for showers and storms moves our way by Saturday.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

