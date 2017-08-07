Stubborn cloud cover today, with storm chances midweek

More stubborn cloud cover is on tap for today, but even with mostly cloudy conditions overhead, temperatures are anticipated to be slightly warmer than yesterday. Most of Northeast Kansas will see high temperatures top out in the upper 70s for today, but a few spots could crack into the lower 80s. There is the ever so slight chance that few sprinkles and spotty showers could pop up this afternoon and early evening, but we’re still tracking a mainly dry day across the region.

The cloud cover is expected to break up slightly tonight, but it’ll be another mild one with overnight lows in the 60s.

A few less clouds are expected for tomorrow, with more spots expected to crack into the low 80s, as well. Another minor chance of isolated spotty showers for tomorrow look to be more so confined to our northern areas, but more promising rain chances rumble in on Wednesday.

Even more rain chances are expected leading into the weekend. Regardless of the rain chances throughout the week, temperatures will stay seasonably cool in the 70s and 80s.