Topeka man arrested after shots fired near officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Topeka man has been arrested after shots were fired near police.

The Topeka Police Department reports officers responded around 2:17 Sunday morning to the Motel 6, located at 709 SW Fairlawn in west Topeka, on a report of a disturbance.

While on the call, officers heard several gunshots and called for back up out of fear for their safety.

Trey Glenn Martinez, of Topeka, was caught running from the area and police said he had a gun with him. He was booked into the Shawnee County jail on charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal use of a weapon, battery of a law enforcement officer, interference and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.