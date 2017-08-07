Washburn football holds annual media day

Courtesy of Washburn Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. – The 2017 Washburn Ichabods opened practice on Monday morning with 139 players reporting for camp. The Ichabods will being the campaign at Northeastern State on Aug. 31 in Tahlequah, Okla.

Monday’s practice was the first of two in helmets only in the first two days of practice before moving to shells on Wednesday and Thursday with the first practice in full pads taking place on Friday with a scrimmage scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Washburn is also scheduled for scrimmages on Aug. 13 and Aug. 17. Washburn will have 12 more days of fall preparation before classes start on Aug. 21.

The Ichabods finished in a tie for fourth last season finishing the season with a 7-5 record.

The Washburn Ichabod offense returns eight starters off the 2016 squad which averaged 365 yards of offense a game along with 27.3 points per game helping lead the Ichabods to a 7-5 overall record going 7-4 in the MIAA tying for fourth place in the conference race. Overall the Ichabods were 10th in the MIAA in total offense, eighth in rushing offense and 11th in passing offense with the eighth-best scoring offense in the league.

The Ichabod defense returns seven starters and have experienced players at the remaining positions entering the 2017 season. In 2016, the Ichabod defense was the fifth-ranked defense in the MIAA allowing 397.5 yards per game while ranking third in rushing defense allowing 128 yards per game and eighth in pass defense at 269 yards per game. The Washburn defense was also second in the MIAA in interceptions with 18 and fifth in sacks with 30.

The Ichabods will return a two-time all-MIAA pick at the kicking positions as well as experience at longsnapper and at the kickoff and punt return positions.