Washburn professor helps public get educated on upcoming solar eclipse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- It’s now t-minus two weeks and counting until the great solar eclipse and one Washburn University professor wants the public to get ready.

Dr. Mark Smith from the Department of Physics and Astronomy held a presentation on campus Monday evening.

Smith went into the science behind solar eclipses and what to expect when it occurs on August 21.

He wants everyone to enjoy this opportunity.

“To have over three hundred people here, it just means that people are excited about what’s going on up in the sky so that’s always a good thing.”

Smith covered where to travel to get the best view and went over safety and protecting your eyes during the event.

Washburn University is planning to hold an eclipse viewing event on the football field on August 21.

