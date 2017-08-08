1 man dead after officer-involved shooting in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

Trish Giordano, with JCPD confirmed with KSNT News that no officers were injured during the incident that occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on Caroline Avenue on the west side of the city.

Giordano said though no officers were injured, one man was killed. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Giordano tells KSNT News the KBI will take over the investigation at the request of Junction City Police.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will keep you updated as additional information becomes available.