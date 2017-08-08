49ers waive former Washburn CB Zach Franklin

Courtesy: San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have signed cornerback Asa Jackson to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has waived/injured cornerback Zach Franklin.

Jackson (5-10, 183) was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round (169th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Ravens (2012-15) and Detroit Lions (2016), he has appeared in 22 games (eight starts) and registered 34 tackles and four passes defensed.

A 27-year-old native of Sacramento, CA, Jackson attended Cal Poly where he appeared in 43 games (42 starts) and totaled 199 tackles, 40 passes defensed, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and one sack.

Jackson will wear number 31.

Franklin (6-0, 200) originally signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 4, 2017 out of Washburn University. He appeared in 45 games (34 starts) and recorded 109 tackles, 32 passes defensed, six tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble during his four-year career with the Ichabods.