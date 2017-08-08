Cardinals launch three HR’s, blast Royals 10-3

By Published:
St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko (3) celebrates with Dexter Fowler (25) after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Yadier Molina, Jedd Gyorko and Randal Grichuk went deep, the Cardinals scored so much in the fifth inning that they broke the scoreboard, and St. Louis rolled to a 10-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Michael Wacha (9-4) allowed a three-run double to Cheslor Cuthbert but otherwise kept the Royals in check, surrendering six hits over six innings to win for the sixth time in seven decisions.

Molina homered off Jason Vargas (13-6) in the fourth and Grichuk and Gyorko connected to highlight the six-run fifth, when the crown-shaped video board at Kauffman Stadium suddenly went dark.

About half of it came back online in the seventh, when the Cardinals were tacking on runs.

