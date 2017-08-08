Caught on Cam: Goat jumps onto hood of police car

(CNN) – A goat decided to jump onto the hood of a police cruiser and it was all caught on an officer’s bodycam.

It happened in Oklahoma Saturday. The officer was out in Blanchard looking for the owner of a lost pony, when a goat climbed onto the squad car.

The officer said, “That’s my hood dude!”

A neighbor came out and helped get the goat down but the feisty guy jumped right back up a second time.

The officer said the video would help make a great insurance claim for insurance but officials with the department say the goat didn’t do any damage.