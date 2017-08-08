Colyer announces run for Kansas governor in 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – He wants to move from No. 2 to the top post.

Republican Kansas Lt. Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer announced Tuesday he has filed paperwork to run for governor in 2018.

Colyer released the following statement:

“Our state has known remarkable and tumultuous days. We have always emerged from them stronger and with increased resolve to reach for the stars through difficulties—Ad Astra per Aspera—together.

Coyler went on to say it’s time to listen, lead and bring people together.

“I am fully committed to doing the work necessary to with the 2018 race for governor, and today’s announcement is a first step toward that victory.”

Colyer is currently preparing to take over for current Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, after Brownback was nominated by President Donald Trump to becomes ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Kansas officials expect Brownback to step down as governor when he’s confirmed by the U.S. Senate

According to a release from Colyer’s office, he is a fifth-generation Kansan and an alumni of the Reagan Administration. He has traveled to countless war-torn countries working to bring healing and renewed hope to victims. He is married to and has three daughters.

Colyer isn’t the only Republican looking to run the state. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Topeka physician Jim Barnett and Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer have also expressed interest.