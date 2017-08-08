Cox removes pole that has delayed construction at 21st and Wanamaker

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Cox Communications has removed a utility pole Tuesday afternoon that has prevented construction from continuing on a major southwest Topeka street.

KSNT News confirmed Tuesday that crews with Cox removed the utility pole located in the area of 21st and Wanamaker.

KSNT News reported last week how the construction at the intersection has caused a nightmare for drivers and a lack of progress is all from this one utility pole. The city said Cox has known about the project for over a year and what their responsibilities included.

The construction has caused problems for local businesses as well.

Mark Stubbs, owner of Party America, located off SW 21st and Westport said he hasn’t seen any activity for three weeks.

“The good citizens of Topeka gave the city extra sales tax revenue for road improvement. My sales have taken a hit. I have property and sales tax obligations that need to be met.”

Stubbs said they have been in the area for 25 years paying taxes and employing people.

“I have little confidence in public works and trying to avoid the emotion of shame of being a part of this community,” said Stubbs. “Some interruption of normal day to day operation is expected but the City of Topeka has failed here.”

Businesses in the area said all are suffering, some worse than others.

Diamonds by Design is having a sale because of the construction.

“We want our customers to know how much we appreciate them for making the extra effort to get into our parking lot and come into our store,” manager Jessica Abbott said.

KSNT News contacted Cox Communication last week to find out why the pole had not been removed yet. They replied saying, ““We are aware of the construction projects, as there are several across the city.

The city can now resume and make progress on the construction.