Former All-Star catcher from Arkansas City, Darren Daulton, dies at 55

By Published:
FILE- In this May 15, 2016, file photo, former Philadelphia Phillies' Darren Daulton comes out for a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game in Philadelphia. Daulton, the All-Star catcher who was the leader of the Phillies' NL championship team in 1993, has died. He was 55. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Darren Daulton, the All-Star catcher who was the leader of the Philadelphia Phillies’ NL championship team in 1993, has died. He was 55 and from Arkansas City, Kansas.

Daulton had battled brain cancer since 2013. He had two tumors removed during brain surgery on July 1, 2013, but nine days later was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that also took the lives of his former teammate Tug McGraw and former coach John Vukovich.

Daulton played 14 1/2 of his 15 major league seasons with Philadelphia and finished his career with the 1997 World Series champion Florida Marlins, batting .389 (7 for 18) with two doubles and one homer in a seven-game series against Cleveland.

The left-handed hitting Daulton batted .245 with 137 homers and 588 RBIs in 1,161 games. He went to three All-Star games and led the NL with 109 RBIs in 1992.

The long-haired Daulton was beloved by Phillies fans and respected by teammates. He policed a wild clubhouse in ’93 that included Lenny Dykstra, John Kruk, Dave Hollins, Pete Incaviglia, Mitch Williams and Curt Schilling.

