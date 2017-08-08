Knicks sign former K-State basketball star Michael Beasley

Milwaukee Bucks' Michael Beasley (9) dunks against the Boston Celtics as teammate Greg Monroe, right, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Courtesy: New York Knicks

NEW YORK – The New York Knickerbockers announced today that the team has signed forward Michael Beasley. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Beasley, 6-9, 235-pounds, holds career averages of 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over 23.5 minutes in 509 games (206 starts) over nine seasons with Miami, Minnesota, Phoenix, Houston and Milwaukee. He appeared in 56 games for the Bucks last season, averaging 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over 16.7 minutes.

The Frederick, MD-native, has also played professionally overseas in China for Shanghai (2014-15) and Shandong (2015-16). He was originally selected by Miami with the second overall selection in the 2008 NBA Draft from Kansas State University.

