NE Kansas Most Wanted: Terry Lee Jones

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man wanted on several charges including voluntary manslaughter is on the Northeast Kansas Most Wanted list.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find 52 year-old Terry Lee Jones. He stands 5-feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He’s wanted on charges of violation of offender registration, voluntary manslaughter, probation violation, criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, interference with a law enforcement officer, distributing opiate, opium narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, operating a car without required device, attempted theft of property or services and a bench warrant for failure to appear.

If you know where this man is, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007 or if you live outside Shawnee County, call 1-800-KS-CRIME.