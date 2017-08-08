Police: Mother and child killed in Newton double murder

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton police are investigating a double homicide. It happened in the northwestern part of the city on Roanoke Court in an apartment complex.

Police were called around 11 a.m. When they arrived at the home, they found a 24-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl, who suffered stab wounds , dead inside the bedrooms. The victims are mother and daughter.

Officials have identified a suspect, but the suspect isn’t yet in custody. Police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

“He has been arrested before and is known to us,” said Newton Police Chief Eric Murphy.

Right now, officials are not identifying the victims. Police are still notifying family members.

The Harvey County Sheriff, Kansas Highway Patrol, and KBI is assisting in the investigation.

Murphy said authorities plan to have another update regarding the investigation at 4:15 p.m.

If you have any information on the case, contact the Newton Police Department at 316-284-6030.