Showers and storms return late Wednesday

What we’re tracking:

A few showers and storms Wednesday/Wednesday night

Continued mild weather ahead

More rain chances early this weekend

We’re looking for partly cloudy skies tonight before a larger area of clouds with showers and storms arrives during the day on Wednesday.

Lows tonight will fall into the lower 60s, then climb into the upper 70s before the clouds build in on Wednesday. A few showers and storms late Wednesday into Wednesday before partial clearing for Thursday.

Highs Thursday and Friday into the lower 80s, but scattered showers and storms will return for early parts of the weekend.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller