Surveillance camera catches subjects attempting to break into vehicles

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple car break-ins were reported overnight in the southwest Topeka area.

Security camera footage from a residence in the 2700 block of Osborn appear to show people attempting to break into multiple vehicles. In the video you can see a car alarm go off and the subjects holding flash lights begin running. The video was posted onto the Topeka Real Time News/Police Scanner Facebook page Tuesday morning by Meredith Royston.

Macie Watson, a Topeka resident, said there were multiple vehicle break-ins in her neighborhood and she believes the subjects caught on Royston’s security camera are the same group.

Lt. Colleen Stuart, with the Topeka Police Department, said there were four reported calls in the area overnight related to vehicle burglaries. Two were reported in the area of 14th and Westport, one in the 6400 block of SW 23rd and one in the 5800 block of SW 28th Terrace.

No arrests have been reported in these incidents.

Just a week ago, Topeka police investigated a string of car burglaries in west/central Topeka. One adult and four juveniles were arrested in relation to that incident.

Anyone who finds they have been a victim of overnight vehicle burglaries in these areas are asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

