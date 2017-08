TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo has a new resident. Sanjiv the tiger arrived at the zoo on Tuesday night, from the Akron Zoo.

Sanjiv is 6-years-old and won’t be on display to zoo-goers any time soon. Like all new animals at the zoo, he’ll have to go through a 30-day quarantine.

The long-term plan is to mate Sanjiv with the zoo’s female tiger. Zoo officials say that will be a slow and cautious process.