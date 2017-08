WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Red Raiders will have a change in playing surface this season on the football field. They will go from having natural grass to artificial turf.

The tax payers of Wamego approved a $20 million bond in November 2016. Less than five percent of that total went into the turf.

The Red Raider football team will start football practice on Monday on the new turf.