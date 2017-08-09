2 Topeka men arrested for sex crimes with a minor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Topeka men have been arrested for multiple sex crimes with a minor.

The Topeka Police Department reports on Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant in the 5500 block of 31 Terr. Where they arrested Anthony J. Satterwhite, 29, and Jason M. Whitaker, 37.

TPD said both were booked into jail for aggravated endangering a child, criminal sodomy with a child greater than 14 and less than 16 years old, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child; intercourse.

Police said Whitaker also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest that he was booked in for.

A report of criminal activity had been reported earlier this year, according to police, and an investigation is ongoing. TPD said these two arrests are part of this investigation.

Both Whitaker and Satterwhite know each other but are not related to the victim.