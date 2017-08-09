Astronomer group prepares public for total solar eclipse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — We are now less than two weeks away from the total solar eclipse passing through Northeast Kansas.

The Northeastern Kansas Amateur Astronomers League held an eclipse safety presentation at the Topeka and Shawnee Public Library Wednesday evening.

The group talked about how Topeka will not be in totality for this event and how you will need to take some safety precautions if you are going to be one of the millions of people watching the eclipse.

The presentation ranged from making sure you have the proper eyewear to view it and using solar filters on things like cameras and binoculars.