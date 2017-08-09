August rain chances return to Northeast Kansas

We’re tracking a bunch of rain chances between now and the upcoming weekend. The rather large area of rain continues to trek east across the Central Plains today – carrying some heavier downpours within it. Widespread severe weather is not in the forecast, but locally heavy rain is and that could lead to some urban and small creek flooding. We expect the rain across the western counties (N. Central Kansas) by late morning (10am – noon). This storm system will be relatively slow-moving, so it will take some time to roll east. That’s why we don’t expect the rain to reach places like Topeka or Emporia until closer to dinnertime (4-7pm). Recent computer models show a ‘wobble’ with today’s round of rain, which could suggest a slightly SOUTHEAST movement as it slides over our neck of the woods. That would argue for less rain over our north/east counties – spots north of I-70 and east of US-75.

We still expect some scattered showers around on Thursday – mainly during the morning hours. However, some energy will be sticking around Northeast Kansas and could spark a few more showers later in the day. Thursday will be a ‘day of transition’ featuring a constant battle between the sunshine and clouds. The computer models have gone back-and-forth over Friday’s forecast, but most recently the trend looks much drier. We’ll hold the 20% chance for a passing shower on Friday, but it looks like most spots stay dry with ‘partly sunny skies.’ So, after today our next BEST chance for rain will wait until Saturday. It’s still a little too far out to pinpoint the precise timing and location of the weekend rain, but plan on more scattered showers and storms throughout the day on Saturday. In fact, recent computer models try to paint some more showers over our neck of the woods on Sunday too. It’s never too early to start thinking about a ‘Plan B’ if you have any outdoor obligations – especially on Saturday. It doesn’t look like a wash-out, by any means, but the reality is…weekend rain chances. We’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast over the next few days. Stay tuned.

It’s also worth mentioning the temperature outlook over the next few days too. Expect consistent nighttime temps in the middle 60s and daytime temps in the 70s (and possibly some lower 80s). In other words, we stay seasonably cool for the long haul. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year remains 90°. We’ll get nowhere near that mark anytime soon, let alone 85° – we still can’t find an 85° day in the extended forecast! Skies will gradually clear by Monday, as temps slowly warm-up early next week. The atmosphere is in such a rhythmic pattern that lasts almost an entire 7 days right now. It’s a bit eerie how similar this week’s forecast was to last week’s!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as today’s weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert