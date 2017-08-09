Authorities searching for missing inmate from Winfield Correctional Facility

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An inmate has gone missing from the Winfield Correctional Facility.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s office says 53-year-old Lewis Mitchell was last seen Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

Lewis is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Lewis had been at the facility since June. His earliest release date was November 2018 according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

In February, an inmate was discovered missing during a nightly bed check at the same facility. He was captured several hours later.

Lewis was last seen wearing a state-issued white t-shirt with blue jeans or gray sweat pants. He also may be wearing a red hoodie.

Mitchell was serving time for burglary from Sedgwick County. His record also includes a child sex crime conviction.

Lewis is considered dangerous. If you see him, call police or 911 immediately.