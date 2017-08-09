Davis enters congressional race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The first Democrat has entered the Kansas congressional race for the district representing Topeka and most of eastern Kansas.

Lawrence native and former Kansas governor candidate announced Wednesday that after visiting all 25 counties in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District, he is ready to share his plans with the public.

Davis and his wife Stephanie will conclude the four-month listening tour on August 15.

No other Democrats have put their name in the race at this time. Two Republicans, State Senator Steve Fitzgerald and Basehor City Councilman Vernon Fields have put their name in.

U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins announced last November that she would not be running again after serving the 2nd District since 2009.