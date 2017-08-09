Florida toddler dies after being left in hot van

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The driver of a daycare van in which the body of a 3-year-old Florida boy was found was not authorized to be driving the vehicle.

The body of Myles Hill was discovered in a van in the parking lot of Orlando’s Little Miracles Academy at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The state has very specific requirements for drivers of preschool and daycare facilities.

The driver has to have a doctor’s clearance of excellent health, and must be trained in basic first aid, including CPR.

According to my DCF sources, that was not the case at Little Miracles Academy on Monday.