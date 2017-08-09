Free back to school haircuts in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kids in Topeka are heading back to school shortly and that means big back to school shopping is in full swing.

One local organization is hoping to help with back to school expenses.

On average, parents with kids in school spend nearly $700 on back to school shopping, according to the National Retail Federation.

To help with the cost of back to school expenses, New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Topeka decided to organize an event to give kids free haircuts before they head into the school year.

Pastor Delmar White said that stylists and barbers from across Topeka have volunteered their time for the event.

“You know, we want to do our part to assist in making it a successful school year for young people and if a haircut can do it, we’re more than willing to do it.”

White said he hopes the event will help single parents and others that are struggling with back to school costs.

The “Fresh Cut to a Fresh Start” event is Wednesday night from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. over at the New Mount Zion Baptist Church, located at 2801 SE Indiana Ave in east Topeka.