Kansas announces effort to redesign public schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials have chosen seven school districts to participate in an effort to redesign public education.

The seven school districts participating in a pilot effort were announced Tuesday during a Kansas Board of Education meeting.

The seven districts selected by the department this month will each revamp an elementary school and a secondary school. The changes will emphasize new priorities pushed by the state as it tries to modernize efforts to develop and define successful high school graduates.

The Kansas City Star reports state officials say the rest of the state will eventually join the program.

School districts will be asked to find new ways to promote five principles — developing individual study plans, measuring social and economic growth, improving graduation rates and post-secondary completion and addressing kindergarten readiness.