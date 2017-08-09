KBI identifies man killed in police shooting as Fort Riley soldier

Related Coverage Fort Riley man killed following police shooting in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed in a police shooting early Tuesday morning in Junction City as Peter James Robins, a 23-year-old Fort Riley soldier.

Early investigation from KBI indicates that officers from the Junction City Police Department were dispatched to conduct a welfare check at a residence on the west side of Junction City at 12:45 a.m. Soon after arriving at the residence, another call came in reporting an armed disturbance only a few blocks away at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 1723 McFarland Rd.

“We think that it came to a bad conclusion, but we think that our officers out there possibly saved a lot of lives,” said Junction City Police Chief Dan Breci.

Officers from both JCPD and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart parking lot. Once they arrived, they located Robins armed with two handguns on the sidewalk north of the parking lot.

“For most of that conversation he had a gun to his temple and a gun pointed at our officers,” he said.

Robins was given commands to drop his weapons. The confrontation escalated further and four law enforcement officers from two agencies fired at the subject.

“They were imploring him to put those weapons down. When he pointed at them an continued to point at them they felt their life was in danger and they opened fire,” said Breci.

The 23-year-old Fort Riley man was pronounced dead at the scene.

KBI reports no law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

The KBI said they will complete a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Geary County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. KSNT News will keep you updated as additional information becomes available.