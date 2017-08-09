Morris Publishing sells Topeka newspaper to GateHouse Media

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As part of a strategic restructuring to focus its business on lifestyle publications, property development and new business, Morris Communications Co. announced Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to sell the properties of Morris Publishing Group, including The Topeka Capital-Journal.

According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, the sale includes 10 other daily newspapers, numerous non-daily publications and associated websites and digital assets. The transaction is expected to close on October 2, 2017. Terms were not disclosed.

President and Publisher of The Topeka Capital-Journal Zach Ahrens said he appreciates GateHouse Media’s innovative digital marketing solutions and client-centric focus. Ahrens will continue as publisher of the Capital-Journal.

“Although this has been a difficult decision for me, we have found a wonderful buyer for the newspapers in GateHouse,” said Chairman of Morris Communications William S. Morris III. “As they are strongly committed to providing good community coverage for readers and effective solutions for advertisers.”

Daily papers included in the sale, in addition to The Topeka Capital-Journal, are The Augusta Chronicle, the Savannah Morning News, the Athens Banner-Herald, The Florida Times-Union and The St. Augustine Record in Florida, the Amarillo Globe-News and Lubbock Avalanche-Journal in Texas, Conway (Ark.) Log Cabin Democrat, and the Juneau Empire and Kenai Peninsula Clarion in Alaska.

Derek May, currently president of Morris Publishing Group, will take a new leadership role as chief operating officer of Morris Communications.