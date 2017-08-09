16 Union Pacific cars derail near Topeka Boulevard Bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple rail cars have derailed Wednesday morning, just northwest of 1st and Topeka Boulevard, south of the Kansas River.

A viewer called KSNT News to report the derailment. A KSNT News photographer on the scene reported at least six or more Union Pacific rail cars were flipped over on their side.

A spokesman with Union Pacific Railroad tells KSNT News it happened at around 7:15 a.m. as the train was approaching their rail yard in Topeka.

Early investigation estimates at least 16 cars derailed.

It is unknown if the rail cars were full or empty.

No injuries were reported.

Union Pacific crews are on their way to the scene to assess and begin the rerailing process.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as we learn more. Refresh this page for latest developments.

Whenever you see News happen, send us your News Tips, photos or video by using the Report!t Feature on www.ksnt.com or on our KSNT News Mobile App.

At least 6 rail cars flipped, probably more. Union Pacific rail. — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) August 9, 2017

Train flipped on its side, just South of the Kansas River, crossing bridge. Rail cars are auto racks. Not sure if they are full or empty pic.twitter.com/5Dz1E0znsK — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) August 9, 2017