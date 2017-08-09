Nickname jerseys unveiled for MLB Players Weekend

By Published: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There will be a new trend in Major League Baseball during ‘Players Weekend’ August 25-27. Players will wear colorful, non-traditional uniforms featuring alternate designs.

Those uniforms will also include player nicknames on the back. Every team in the MLB will be participating in this inaugural event, including the New York Yankees who have never worn uniforms with last names attached.

Here’s a list of nicknames that some Royals are expected to sport on the back of their jerseys on Players Weekend:

• Alex Gordon: “GORDO”
• Lorenzo Cain: “LO CAIN”
• Mike Moustakas: “MOOSE”
• Eric Hosmer: “PAPO”
• Alcides Escobar: “ESKY”
• Drew Butera: “THE DON”
• Brandon Moss: “MOSS DOGG”
• Danny Duffy: “BEAR”
• Neftali Feliz: “NEFFI”
• Kelvin Herrera: “H”
• Melky Cabrera: “MELKMAN”

The Royals will be in Cleveland during ‘Players Weekend’ August 25-27.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s