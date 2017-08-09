Some Topeka students are being re-directed to other schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Topeka school district 501 confirms that Jardine Academy, the district’s newest school, is full and it’s not the only one.

Misty Kruger is the Director of Communications for District 501. She said they try their best to place students where they would fit best, based on boundaries and where they live. However, she said sometimes it isn’t always a families first choice.

She said that Jardine Academy is not the only school in the district that is full, but said five families are being denied enrollment in Jardine because it is at capacity.

Doug Kopf’s family lives one mile from Jardine Elementary school and was told since the school is full, his 1st grader will still not be able attend the school. He said his family moved to this the neighborhood so his son could attend Jardine.

Kopf said he enrolled his son Noah online, in June, for Jardine Elementary and was fully prepared to drop him off next week for the first day of school.

On August 9 he took Noah’s physical forms to the school, only to find out Noah wasn’t enrolled there because the school was at capacity.

The school district said that five families at Jardine are going through the same thing and having to go to a school that wasn’t their first choice.

The Kopf’s said they are now considering home-schooling Noah because they don’t want him to transfer schools multiple times.