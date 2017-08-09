Staying cool and cloudy heading into Thursday

We still expect some scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies heading into the overnight hours with lows in the middle 60s.

Rain chances will continue through the morning hours on Thursday. We’ll see partly sunny skies for most of the day. However, some moisture will be sticking around Northeast Kansas and could bring another round of showers later in the day. High temperatures remain below normal in the middle 80s.

We’ll hold the 20-percent chance for a passing shower on Friday, but it looks like most spots stay dry with partly sunny skies. Our next best chance for rain will wait until Saturday and will continue on Sunday. It doesn’t look like a wash-out, by any means, but the reality is that we will have weekend rain chances. Expect consistent nighttime temps in the middle 60s and daytime temps in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear by Monday and looking to stay dry for the first half of next week.

Stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller