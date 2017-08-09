Topeka Public Schools’ convocation kicks off new year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka school district faculty and staff welcomed-in the new school year at the annual district convocation Wednesday.

Nearly 2,500 employees as well as community partners got together to share their excitement for the students’ return.

Retired staff, cheerleaders, the Topeka High Drumline and Topeka West Leadership students were there to greet them.

Whitson Elementary’s Phoebe Edgerton and Jardine Middle School’s DeAndre Hicks shared a poem with the staff.

The Topeka Public Schools’ Director of Communications, Misty Kruger, said the event’s goal was to celebrate last year’s achievements and look forward to the coming year.

“We did a shout out to every school in the district,” Kruger said. “They all got to stand up and cheer and do a chant. So, it’s just kind of bringing that collective energy together to get everybody started off excited and ready for the new year.”

After the event, school staff spent the rest of the day in career development sessions. School starts Monday for Topeka schools’ students and teachers.