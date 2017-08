TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dr. Robert O’Neil, considered a medical pioneer in Topeka, died at his home Tuesday. Dr. O’Neil was 97 years old and specialized in Internal Medicine for more than 70 years.

A memorial service will be held for Dr. O’neil Saturday, at 1:00 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church on southwest Harrison Street. A private burial will follow.