TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A West Topeka neighborhood is expected to be without water for several hours.

A water main in the area of SW 6th Ave. and SW Yorkshire Rd., outside of the Chalet Apartments near Gage Park, broke just after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

City crews are on the scene and say the break should be fixed by 4:00 a.m.

KSNT News is in contact with city officials and will continue to update this story as we learn more.