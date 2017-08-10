A few scattered storms tonight and this weekend

By Published:

What we’re tracking:

  • A few storms possible tonight
  • Nice weather for Friday
  • Scattered storms over the weekend

Scattered showers and storms are possible through the early part of the night before passing areas of clouds with temperatures falling into the middle 60s.

Highs will climb into the lower to middle 80s with a good amount of sunshine for Friday. By Saturday, we’ll start partly cloudy and warm into the lower 80s, but a chance for scattered showers and storms by late Saturday into part of Sunday. Highs again the lower 80s Sunday, as well.

Overall, a warmer weather pattern returns by the middle of next week as temperatures climb by next Thursday to near 90.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

