Adopt-A-Pet: August 10, 2017

Happy Thursday! It’s that time of the week – who’s ready for another edition of Adopt-A-Pet? I want you all to meet a senior dog named Cookie. Cookie is an 8 year-old rat terrier mix. She does shake and tremor quite a bit, but she’s still full of life. Her name is extremely fitting too because she adores treats. Shorter walks may not be a bad idea to help keep her little body stay happy and healthy. Cookie is just a friendly dog looking for her next loving family!

Here’s our second pooch of the week – everyone meet Daisy! Daisy is a 6 year-old dachshund mix. She is a little bit on the timid side at first, but with some time, she’ll warm right up to you. Daisy would do best in a home without small children, though – as they can make her a little nervous. She’s looking for a family that can ease her back into the world of puppy exercise too!

Michelle McCart, an adoption counselor at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS) adds, “She is a bit overweight, so we want to find a family that can spend the time to help get her to a healthy, appropriate weight, so she can live a happy and healthy life.”

Like every little dachshund, Daisy enjoys going on short walks!

We can’t wrap-up without a future feline companion – say hello to Star! Star is a one-year-old domestic short-hair mix. She’s a super friendly kitty, who loves playing with toys and other cats. Once Star gets tuckered out from playing, she loves to cuddle and relax. Star can be pretty rambunctious, though – so she would do best with a family that can give her that extra bit of attention and love.

Just a friendly reminder that the nation-wide ‘Clear The Shelters’ event is just 9 days away now – on August 19th. Our parent company and NBC are teaming up with local animal shelters, to help show the community how many amazing animals are up for adoption, right in their towns. At HHHS, cat adoptions will only be $10 that day and dog adoptions just a mere $50. You can find a full list of local participating shelters right here on our website!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert