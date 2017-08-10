Gary Woodland tied for 3rd after round one at PGA Championship

Published:
Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Kevin Kisner now has a share of the lead with Thorbjorn Olesen in the PGA Championship. Topeka-native Gary Woodland is tied for 3rd at 3-under par. Kansas State graduate Robert Streb is 3-over par after his opening round.

Kisner birdied three of his last five holes at Quail Hollow for a 4-under 67. He finished with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole.

It was the best score of the afternoon as the greens became faster by the hour. As the first round was headed for a conclusion, only 14 players managed to shoot in the 60s.

This will be the highest score to lead after the first round of the PGA Championship since Matt Kuchar shot 67 at Whistling Straits in 2010.

Streb tees off at 12:05 CT Friday in his second round. Woodland tees off shortly there after at 12:20 CT.

