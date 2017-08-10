KBI report shows crime spiked again last year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released their 2016 Kansas Crime Index Report on Thursday.

The report compiles crime statistics reported to the KBI by local and state law enforcement agencies across Kansas.

According to the report, there was an overall increase of 4.2% in violent crimes such as murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults and batteries. KBI said this increase occurred even after a sharp 11.2% increase for these violent crimes in 2015.

Kansas had a total of 148 murders reported, an increase of 12.1% over the number reported in 2015. Of these, 14.3% involved multiple murders in a single incident. The murder rate in 2016 is as high as Kansas has seen since 2000, when 156 murders were reported. The highest murder rate recorded in the state was in 1993 with 188 murders reported.