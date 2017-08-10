Millennials Are Buying Homes With Dogs in Mind: Survey

By Published:
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: A dog and his owner walk along the boardwalk on a hot day at Coney Island on June 13, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Despite a mostly wet and cool spring, New York City has been experiencing days of sweltering weather with temperatures in the low 90's. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

 

Despite criticism that millennials spend too much cash on their avocado toast, the group is leading the nation as home buyers. A new survey reveals that dogs may be a prime motivator in their purchases, according to NBC News.

One in three millennials decided to buy a home because of their furry friends, according to the new survey by Harris Poll on behalf of SunTrust Mortgage. By comparison, 25 percent of millennials were driven by marriage while 19 percent cited the birth of a child as an incentive to purchase a home.

 

Potential reasons for the focus on canines include the lack of space for pets in apartments and the desire for dog-related amenities nearby, such as dog parks and washing stations.

“It felt inhumane having a dog live in a third-floor apartment without any space to run around,” said Gwen Werner, 25, who bought a house with her husband in May and rescued a German Shepherd mix in June.

Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s