Millennials Are Buying Homes With Dogs in Mind: Survey

Despite criticism that millennials spend too much cash on their avocado toast, the group is leading the nation as home buyers. A new survey reveals that dogs may be a prime motivator in their purchases, according to NBC News.

One in three millennials decided to buy a home because of their furry friends, according to the new survey by Harris Poll on behalf of SunTrust Mortgage. By comparison, 25 percent of millennials were driven by marriage while 19 percent cited the birth of a child as an incentive to purchase a home.

Potential reasons for the focus on canines include the lack of space for pets in apartments and the desire for dog-related amenities nearby, such as dog parks and washing stations.

“It felt inhumane having a dog live in a third-floor apartment without any space to run around,” said Gwen Werner, 25, who bought a house with her husband in May and rescued a German Shepherd mix in June.

