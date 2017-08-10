Nash Next this weekend at Prairie Band Casino

By Published:

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nash Next is an artist discovery competition.

Artists across the country are entering through their local NASH country radio stations. Radio stations will hold live and local talent competitions at which the winners will have a shot at making it to Nashville for the live national finale later this fall.

The event will take place this weekend on August 13 at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta.

Six acts will perform including Rachel Louise Taylor, Highway 75,  Savanna Chestnut, Silver Road, Bryton Stoll, and Tim Strathman.

Entry into the event is free. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

