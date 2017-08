TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A one block area of southwest 21st Street, just west of the I-470 exit, is open again. A three-car collision forced police to close down the area, while they sorted-out the incident..

Police said one of the cars struck a utility pole. All injuries were minor and no one was taken, by ambulance, to the hospital. The collision happened around 7:00 p.m.