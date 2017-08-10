Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car near the Manhattan Regional Airport Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.
37-year-old James Davis of Georgia was life-flighted to Stormont-Vail Hospital, and then transported to University of Kansas Hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Davis was running across the westbound lanes on K-18 when he was struck by a car in the left lane. This happened about four miles west of Manhattan.
K-18 was shut down for about an hour while crews were at the scene. KHP says the driver of the car that hit Davis is 26-year-old Michael Graf-Dedonder of St. George, Kansas. He was not injured in the accident.