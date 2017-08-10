Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car near the Manhattan Regional Airport Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

37-year-old James Davis of Georgia was life-flighted to Stormont-Vail Hospital, and then transported to University of Kansas Hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Davis was running across the westbound lanes on K-18 when he was struck by a car in the left lane. This happened about four miles west of Manhattan.

K-18 was shut down for about an hour while crews were at the scene. KHP says the driver of the car that hit Davis is 26-year-old Michael Graf-Dedonder of St. George, Kansas. He was not injured in the accident.

K18 westbound will be shut down near the airport for vehicle vs pedestrian accident. Please use Skyway Dr. as detour route. pic.twitter.com/PDly2mzexO — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) August 10, 2017

K18 is now reopened. Thank you for your patience and cooperation! — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) August 10, 2017