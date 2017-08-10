Protecting yourself from car theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s something we do everyday. We walk to and from our cars, but it’s what can happen that many women fear.

“It’s scary to just think that anyone can walk up to you at any time and harm you in any way,” said Taylor Engel.

Another woman, Shawna Wilson said, “I definitely wish we didn’t have to worry about anything like that at all.”

KSNT talked to a trained professional who said there are ways to protect yourself in a similar situation.

Ray Baquero from ATA Martial Arts is a self-defense expert. He said something as simple as making eye contact can help keep you safe.

“You make that contact. You look at them. You say something, because now they saw that you are paying attention,” said Baquero.

He said something as simple as using your car keys is another way to protect yourself.

“That’s something you already have anyway, and it’s something you don’t have to fish for, it’s already in your hand,” he said. “You walk up to your car, unlock your car and boom, you’re already in your car and you can get away.”

However, if a person is armed, it’s a different story.

The Topeka Police Department said nothing you have, that a robber wants, is worth your life.

They recommend complying with the robber’s demands and not trying to fight the robber off.