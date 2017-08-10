Shawnee County Commission votes in favor of raising age to buy tobacco

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County commissioners have voted in favor of raising the age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.
In a packed room Thursday morning, commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of raising the age limit.
Incorporated cities including Topeka, Rossville, and Silver Lake will be excluded.
It’s something that has been happening more and more across the nation, including some Kansas towns and even three states.
Supporters believe this measure could deter young people from starting the habit.
People above the age of 18 will still be able to possess tobacco products.
The new ordinance is expected to go into effect in September.